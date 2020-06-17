Inside one of the new production facilities the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has built for manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccines CNBG announced that one of the potential vaccine candidates had completed phase one and phase two clinical trials. Photo: The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
Coronavirus: Chinese firm says its vaccine candidate passes phase two clinical trials
- China National Biotec Group (CNBG) says tests show its vaccine is safe, and now looks to clinical trials overseas
- China has five vaccines under clinical study, with Sinovac Biotech’s candidate also completing a phase two trial
Topic | Coronavirus China
