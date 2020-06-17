Beijing residents queue outside a sports centre for a Covid-19 nucleic acid test. Photo: Reuters
Beijing market coronavirus cases rise to 137 as restrictions return to city

  • Chinese capital reports 31 new infections as spread of latest cluster moves into Zhejiang province
  • Schools closed, residents of at-risk areas locked down and travel bans imposed as city authorities rush to contain outbreak
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:51am, 17 Jun, 2020

