Workers disinfect the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing on Tuesday amid a fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing has ‘learned from Wuhan’ in tackling market coronavirus cluster
- Chinese experts say the response has been fast and effective, and the situation is controllable
- They say measures including extensive testing and contact tracing have been taken and a blanket lockdown is not needed
