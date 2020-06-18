Strict measures have been introduced in the Chinese capital Beijing to combat a fresh outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: AP
No lockdown for Beijing, just ‘strict measures’ to control coronavirus
- City’s deputy police chief outlines detailed restrictions on at-risk residents as cases rise to 158 in market outbreak
- Neighbouring Tianjin reports first local case in months, a hotel kitchen worker who had recently handled frozen seafood
Topic | Coronavirus China
Strict measures have been introduced in the Chinese capital Beijing to combat a fresh outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: AP