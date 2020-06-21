Canadian-Chinese hip-hop star Kris Wu has yet to comment on the protests to his millions of social media followers. Photo: Handout
Why China’s hip-hop stars are staying silent on Black Lives Matter

  • Most are keeping quiet on the anti-racism movement that has swept the globe, in contrast to the outpouring of support from artists elsewhere
  • Divide highlights how the genre has been embraced by Chinese yet cut off from its African-American roots by cultural and political forces
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Viola Zhou
Updated: 5:00am, 21 Jun, 2020

