“More seafood vendors were infected, followed by beef and lamb vendors,” Wu said. “The seafood vendors also showed symptoms earlier than others.”

The chief epidemiologist said environmental samples taken from the market had also shown the areas where seafood, beef and lamb were sold had more traces of the virus than other sections.

“The findings reminded us of the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan last year, which happened at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market,” he said, adding that the focus of the Huanan investigation was the wild animal stalls, even though the seafood sellers were right next to them.

the deadly new virus In January, after the first cases ofwere detected in the city of Wuhan and traced to the market, the Chinese CDC found most of the positive samples in its western section, where wild animals and seafood were sold.

Wu said comparing the findings of the two investigations, in Wuhan and Beijing, provided a “direction to unravel the mystery”.

“Seafood involves water and frozen products – the low temperature and high humidity is suitable for the virus to survive,” he said. “We need further analysis on why these stalls have become a centre of transmission.”

Dirk Pfeiffer, chair professor of One Health at City University of Hong Kong’s School of Veterinary Medicine, also said more investigation was needed, since fish were believed to lack the receptors needed to be infected by the virus.

“But fish meat could become contaminated by humans during handling and maybe there are processing factors associated with the fish, like ice for cooling or extensive use of water, that play a role,” Pfeiffer said, adding that this would need to be verified with further research.

In April, a team of scientists writing in Asian Fisheries Science, including experts from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, concluded that the new coronavirus could not infect aquatic food animals and did not play a role in spreading it to humans. But they said the aquatic animals and related products could potentially become contaminated with the coronavirus, especially when handled by people who were infected, and that proper food handling and sanitation was needed to prevent this risk.

prompting China to halt imports from European suppliers State-run newspapers have reported that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market,and major supermarkets in the city to remove the fish from their shelves. But public health experts said it was not certain whether the source of the latest outbreak was contaminated articles or infected people spreading the virus in the market environment.