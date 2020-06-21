China has moved ahead with 48GW of coal-fired power plants this year – 1.6 times the installed capacity in 2019 – on top of the 46GW already planned, Greenpeace said. Photo: Reuters
Green or black? China urged to curb coal addiction and recover from coronavirus sustainably

  • Carbon emissions were down a quarter during lockdown in February, but back at pre-pandemic levels by late March
  • McKinsey report calls on China to ‘show leadership in a new, low-carbon economy’
Echo Xie
Updated: 12:12pm, 21 Jun, 2020

