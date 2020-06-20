Volunteers in protective suits disinfect the Nangong market on Thursday after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: epidemiologists warn it’s too early to relax amid Beijing outbreak
- ‘It’s better to keep people on their toes,’ says a chief scientist at China’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention
- A caution is issued after another CDC official said the contagion was under control
Topic | Coronavirus China
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect the Nangong market on Thursday after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. Photo: Reuters