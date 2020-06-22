A courier delivers packages for residents prevented from leaving their compound in northern Beijing because of coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
How the coronavirus is delivering more rubbish problems in China
- Confined to their homes, more Chinese consumers turned to online shopping to get their essentials couriered to their door
- But the country already had a garbage crisis on its hands, with landfills rapidly filling up
