A courier delivers packages for residents prevented from leaving their compound in northern Beijing because of coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

How the coronavirus is delivering more rubbish problems in China

  • Confined to their homes, more Chinese consumers turned to online shopping to get their essentials couriered to their door
  • But the country already had a garbage crisis on its hands, with landfills rapidly filling up
Topic |   Disease
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A courier delivers packages for residents prevented from leaving their compound in northern Beijing because of coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE