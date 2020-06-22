Rescuers attempt to find eight primary school students who fell into the Fu River in Chongqing Municipality. The bodies of all eight pupils were retrieved. Photo: Weibo
Eight children drown in southwest China after playing near river, prompting calls for water awareness lessons
- Seven children believed to have gone to the rescue of friend who fell in the river before all drowned
- Incident sparks new calls for children to be taught basic rescue techniques and first aid at school
Topic | China Society
Rescuers attempt to find eight primary school students who fell into the Fu River in Chongqing Municipality. The bodies of all eight pupils were retrieved. Photo: Weibo