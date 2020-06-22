N95 masks are needed amid the coronavirus pandemic to protect medical and other personnel. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese company sued by US for selling ‘fake’ masks wasn’t certified, Beijing says
- King Year Packaging and Printing was not on list of enterprises approved or registered as meeting foreign standards, according to commerce ministry
- Complaint alleges the firm falsely claimed that the nearly half a million masks it shipped to American buyers met the N95 standard
