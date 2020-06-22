Residents are tested in Beijing on Saturday amid a new outbreak. A Chinese study says “silent spreaders” could make it harder to control the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: asymptomatic patients may shed virus for longer than others, study says

  • Team in southwest China finds median duration was 19 days, a third longer than for people with mild symptoms
  • But they say releasing the virus into the environment doesn’t necessarily lead to infection of others, and more research is needed
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Jun, 2020

