A new coronavirus infection in Tianjin – the first in 110 days – was a mystery since the patient had not left Tianjin in at least two weeks. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus case in northern China reveals mystery of carrier who tests negative and has no symptoms
- Tianjin kitchen worker tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 but close contacts, workplace and even food in kitchen held no clues to source of infection
- CDC retested workers and found chef returned negative nucleic test but positive serological result
Topic | Coronavirus China
