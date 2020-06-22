A new coronavirus infection in Tianjin – the first in 110 days – was a mystery since the patient had not left Tianjin in at least two weeks. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus case in northern China reveals mystery of carrier who tests negative and has no symptoms

  • Tianjin kitchen worker tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 but close contacts, workplace and even food in kitchen held no clues to source of infection
  • CDC retested workers and found chef returned negative nucleic test but positive serological result
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:29pm, 22 Jun, 2020

