At least four Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Beijing that had no links to the Xinfadi wholesale food market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Beijing market outbreak ‘coming to an end’, health expert says

  • New cases mostly caused by community spread by those who had been exposed to Xinfadi, Feng Zijian, deputy director of Chinese CDC says
  • Outbreak ‘was discovered very early’ and strong control measures helped contain it, he says
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 23 Jun, 2020

