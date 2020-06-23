China’s embassy in Russia says people who fake Covid-19 test results threaten the health and safety of other passengers and crew. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: people are forging tests to return to China from Russia
- Beijing’s embassy in Moscow has released two warnings after air travellers were found to have faked their nucleic acid tests
- The border between Russia and China has been effectively closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus China
China’s embassy in Russia says people who fake Covid-19 test results threaten the health and safety of other passengers and crew. Photo: AFP