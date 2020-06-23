As the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Chinese developer to start human trials in UAE for Covid-19 vaccine candidate

  • Wuhan Institute of Biological Products completed phase two tests showing it was safe and produced high levels of neutralising antibodies
  • Another potential vaccine designed by Chinese scientists has also been cleared for human trials
Topic |   Disease
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:01pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE