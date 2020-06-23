As the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: AP
Chinese developer to start human trials in UAE for Covid-19 vaccine candidate
- Wuhan Institute of Biological Products completed phase two tests showing it was safe and produced high levels of neutralising antibodies
- Another potential vaccine designed by Chinese scientists has also been cleared for human trials
Topic | Disease
