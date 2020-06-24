Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend an extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition case will stretch until April 2021, potentially prolonging China’s anger
- The new schedule was approved by a Canadian judge after the original timeline for the case was thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic
- The next public hearing for the Huawei executive will be in August
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
