Travellers arrive at Taipei’s Taoyuan airport in March, before foreign travellers and international flight transfers were suspended. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan to allow transit passengers, some visitors as it starts to ease restrictions

  • From Thursday, travellers will be able to stay in designated area at Taoyuan airport in Taipei for up to eight hours before they catch connecting flights
  • Visits for non-tourism purposes will also be permitted from Monday and some students will be able to return to the island
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Jun, 2020

