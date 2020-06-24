Travellers arrive at Taipei’s Taoyuan airport in March, before foreign travellers and international flight transfers were suspended. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan to allow transit passengers, some visitors as it starts to ease restrictions
- From Thursday, travellers will be able to stay in designated area at Taoyuan airport in Taipei for up to eight hours before they catch connecting flights
- Visits for non-tourism purposes will also be permitted from Monday and some students will be able to return to the island
