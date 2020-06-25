Dragon Boat Festival was set to be an online affair in Beijing after the latest coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Virtual lockdown: Beijingers mark Dragon Boat Festival online amid coronavirus travel bans

  • Measures to contain the new outbreak linked to a food market in the capital mean many cannot leave town during the festival
  • Some are forced to cancel celebrations with their families around the country, but the authorities are trying to compensate with online events
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:45am, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dragon Boat Festival was set to be an online affair in Beijing after the latest coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE