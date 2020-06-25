Several coronavirus vaccine candidates have reached the final phase of human trials. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: will vaccine deals lead to poorer countries missing out?
- World leaders have called for vaccines to be a public good, but many countries are striking exclusive agreements with pharmaceutical firms
- The ‘first thing to avoid … is the so-called vaccine nationalism’, GAVI director Zhang Li says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Several coronavirus vaccine candidates have reached the final phase of human trials. Photo: Reuters