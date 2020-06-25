Several coronavirus vaccine candidates have reached the final phase of human trials. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: will vaccine deals lead to poorer countries missing out?

  • World leaders have called for vaccines to be a public good, but many countries are striking exclusive agreements with pharmaceutical firms
  • The ‘first thing to avoid … is the so-called vaccine nationalism’, GAVI director Zhang Li says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:07pm, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Several coronavirus vaccine candidates have reached the final phase of human trials. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE