China has tightened import controls amid concern the outbreak in Beijing could be linked to food from abroad. Photo: AFP
Does Covid-19 spread through food? The evidence says ‘highly unlikely’

  • A fresh outbreak linked to a market in Beijing has fuelled speculation that contaminated food from overseas could be to blame
  • But experts don’t see it as a vehicle for virus transmission, and some say livestock is the more important area to investigate
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 12:16pm, 26 Jun, 2020

