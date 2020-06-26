China has tightened import controls amid concern the outbreak in Beijing could be linked to food from abroad. Photo: AFP
Does Covid-19 spread through food? The evidence says ‘highly unlikely’
- A fresh outbreak linked to a market in Beijing has fuelled speculation that contaminated food from overseas could be to blame
- But experts don’t see it as a vehicle for virus transmission, and some say livestock is the more important area to investigate
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
China has tightened import controls amid concern the outbreak in Beijing could be linked to food from abroad. Photo: AFP