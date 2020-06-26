Older people and those with pre-existing conditions are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19, according to the WHO. Photo: EPA-EFE
One in 20 people will need hospital care if they get Covid-19, study estimates
- Researchers find those with underlying conditions are likely to make up ‘a large proportion of the additional health care burden’
- They say more efforts are needed to shield people at increased risk, including with more intensive physical distancing measures
Topic | Coronavirus China
