Older people and those with pre-existing conditions are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19, according to the WHO. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

One in 20 people will need hospital care if they get Covid-19, study estimates

  • Researchers find those with underlying conditions are likely to make up ‘a large proportion of the additional health care burden’
  • They say more efforts are needed to shield people at increased risk, including with more intensive physical distancing measures
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Holly Chik
Updated: 7:27pm, 26 Jun, 2020

