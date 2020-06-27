Part of the devastation caused by flooding in the Yulong River in southern China, where torrential rains have been falling for weeks. Photo: Xinhua
After coronavirus, flooding hits southern China with 14 million affected
- Extreme seasonal weather displaces 744,000 people and causes US$3.8 billion in economic losses across 26 provinces
- Authorities report 81 missing or dead and more than 10,000 homes destroyed as rivers reach historic levels
