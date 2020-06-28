Severe flooding in southern China contributed to the drastic fall in tourism during this year’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Photo: VCG
China /  Society

Coronavirus and floods destroy China’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday plans

  • Tourism revenues down nearly 70 per cent with only half of last year’s trip numbers taken during three-day break
  • New wave of infections in Beijing, severe flooding in southern provinces and sluggish income growth combine to keep people at home
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 2:40pm, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Severe flooding in southern China contributed to the drastic fall in tourism during this year’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Photo: VCG
READ FULL ARTICLE