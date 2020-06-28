More than 7 million people have now been tested in Beijing since the latest coronavirus outbreak in the capital in early June. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Thousands checked as coronavirus testing spreads to Beijing universities

  • Students, faculty and staff from nearly 100 institutions line up on Sunday for tests with results expected by midnight
  • More than 7 million people in Chinese capital have now been tested as part of efforts to control latest outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:28pm, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 7 million people have now been tested in Beijing since the latest coronavirus outbreak in the capital in early June. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE