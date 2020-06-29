Same-sex marriage has no legal status in China despite a swell of support for change. Photo: AFP
LGBT couples in China ‘wed’ online as new marriage law omits gay partnerships
- App offers ‘marriage’ certificates after new civil code, covering matters from property to adoption, says marriage is ‘between a man and a woman’
- Nearly 250,000 people had written to demand same-sex couples’ inclusion, but parliamentary official dismissed pleas as ‘copied and pasted’
Topic | LGBT
Same-sex marriage has no legal status in China despite a swell of support for change. Photo: AFP