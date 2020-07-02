A worker wearing a face mask checks passengers’ body temperatures and a health code on their phones before they take a taxi after arriving at Hankou railway station in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Technology has been crucial to getting around in China during the pandemic but not everyone is able to take part in this digitally-driven society. Photo: AFP
