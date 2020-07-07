Photos posted on social media by the Guizhou Fire Department on social media show a bus which had been carrying passengers, including students taking the gaokao exam, crashed into a reservoir in Anshun city at noon on Tuesday noon. Photo: Weibo
Two dead and 16 taken to hospital after bus crashes into reservoir in southern China
- City bus appeared to have lost control and crossed to other side of the road before crashing, according to Guizhou fire department report
- Passengers on city bus included students who had just completed gaokao college entrance exams
Topic | China Society
Photos posted on social media by the Guizhou Fire Department on social media show a bus which had been carrying passengers, including students taking the gaokao exam, crashed into a reservoir in Anshun city at noon on Tuesday noon. Photo: Weibo