Photos posted on social media by the Guizhou Fire Department on social media show a bus which had been carrying passengers, including students taking the gaokao exam, crashed into a reservoir in Anshun city at noon on Tuesday noon. Photo: Weibo
Two dead and 16 taken to hospital after bus crashes into reservoir in southern China

  • City bus appeared to have lost control and crossed to other side of the road before crashing, according to Guizhou fire department report
  • Passengers on city bus included students who had just completed gaokao college entrance exams
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:22pm, 7 Jul, 2020

