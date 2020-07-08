Future monitoring of viruses in animals and people could shed more light on the path the new coronavirus took. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Six months into coronavirus pandemic, scientists say exact source may never be identified

  • WHO team is expected to meet Chinese health officials this week to set parameters for an international investigation
  • But how, where and when the pathogen was first transmitted to a human could remain a mystery, according to experts
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Future monitoring of viruses in animals and people could shed more light on the path the new coronavirus took. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE