International students will not be able to study in the United States if they are enrolled in courses that are conducted completely online, according to the US Department of Homeland Security’s immigration service. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus: new US online university rule sends Chinese students scrambling
- International students will not be granted visas if they are enrolled in American college courses that are completely online
- Students must find a programme with in-person classes to be able to stay in the United States
