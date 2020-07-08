Yuzhang Shuyuan Institute, was founded in 2013 and claimed to use Confucian philosophy, classic literature and calligraphy to help students beat addiction to the internet and gaming. Photo: Handout
Staff from controversial internet addiction treatment centre jailed for detaining students illegally

  • Director general and principal among four staff sentenced over holding young people in guarded rooms for days at a time
  • Court rejects former students’ request for public apology and compensation but all parties are considering whether to appeal
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:15pm, 8 Jul, 2020

