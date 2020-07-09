Beijing has improved its air pollution but fears remain that plans to boost the post-Covid economy may be a retrograde step for the environment. Photo: AFP
An estimated 49,000 deaths in Beijing and Shanghai this year were caused by smog, say pollution trackers
- Based on per capita measurement New Delhi bears the highest cost of air pollution, losing 25,000 lives and 5.8 per cent of GDP since January 1
- Pollution dropped during Covid-19 lockdowns but environmental groups warn that efforts to restart the economy may be damaging
Topic | China pollution
Beijing has improved its air pollution but fears remain that plans to boost the post-Covid economy may be a retrograde step for the environment. Photo: AFP