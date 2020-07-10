Rescuers tow a raft filled with evacuated residents through floodwaters in China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s massive floods move east, battering communities along Yangtze River
- Intense downpours hit areas already struggling after coronavirus with more rain expected in coming days
- Floodwaters cause further delay for some students trying to sit all-important university entrance exam
Topic | China Society
Rescuers tow a raft filled with evacuated residents through floodwaters in China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE