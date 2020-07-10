Wuhan has raised an emergency flood alert after repeatedly heavy rainfall. Photo: XinhuaWuhan has raised an emergency flood alert after repeatedly heavy rainfall. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 and now floods: Wuhan, first epicentre of the pandemic, braces again

  • Having weathered one major storm in 2020, in the form of an unprecedented health crisis, the central Chinese city faces another
  • Local residents and officials batten down the hatches as heavy rainfall swells the Yangtze River
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Jul, 2020

