Frozen seafood products made of imported shrimps are seen inside a sealed freezer at a supermarket following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on June 19, 2020. Authorities testing imported food have since found six Covid-19 positive samples from nearly 223,000 samples. Photo: Reuters
Frozen shrimp packaging found positive for coronavirus but risk from food remains low, says China authority
- Chinese customs suspends imports from three companies and urges Ecuador to step up food safety standards
- Food safety deputy director says the likelihood of being infected with Covid-19 via food remains very small but consumers must be vigilant
