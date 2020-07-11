After almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFPAfter almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFP
After almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

The risk-free upsides for China in the WHO’s coronavirus origin quest

  • Allowing investigators into the country gives Beijing the chance to project itself as a responsible international player, analysts say
  • With outbreaks of Covid-19 after months of no cases, Chinese authorities also ‘need to find a way to break the chain of transmission’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang PinghuiSimone McCarthy
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:24pm, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
After almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFPAfter almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFP
After almost two months without a case, Beijing was confronted with an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to a massive food market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE