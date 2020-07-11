Harvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFPHarvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFP
Harvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

‘Plans ruined’: Chinese university students weigh options after US visa rule change

  • International students will have to take in-person classes to stay in the US, a ruling that’s being challenged in a lawsuit by two elite universities
  • For many, it’s a tough choice to make – and it will be costly and difficult for those already back home to return to the United States
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Echo XieLinda Lew
Echo Xie and Linda Lew

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Harvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFPHarvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFP
Harvard University (pictured) and MIT have filed a lawsuit to try to block the new visa rule. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE