Firefighters bring a villager to safety during their rescue mission on Saturday. Photo: Tom Wang
Saved from the floodwaters: Chinese village in path of Yangtze deluge
- The South China Morning Post joins a rescue boat in flood-hit Jiangxi province where 20,000 people are stranded
- Memories of 1998 as authorities raise warning for China’s largest freshwater lake to highest alert level
Topic | Natural disasters
Firefighters bring a villager to safety during their rescue mission on Saturday. Photo: Tom Wang