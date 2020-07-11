Staff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Beijing eases travel limits after five days of no new cases
- People from ‘low-risk’ areas can enter and leave the city without a swab test
- Covid-19 emergency response level might also be lowered, allowing gyms and other indoor venues to be opened
