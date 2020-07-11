Staff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: XinhuaStaff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Staff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Beijing eases travel limits after five days of no new cases

  • People from ‘low-risk’ areas can enter and leave the city without a swab test
  • Covid-19 emergency response level might also be lowered, allowing gyms and other indoor venues to be opened
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:25pm, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: XinhuaStaff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Staff disinfect a vehicle leaving the Xinfadi market in Fengtai district in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE