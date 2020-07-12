The quake that hit Tangshan on Sunday morning caused only minor damage to some older properties, authorities said. Photo: Weibo
Chinese city of Tangshan hit by magnitude 5.1 quake, stirring memories of 1976 tragedy
- Tremor leaves only minor damage and no one hurt, but was linked to quake that killed 242,000 people 44 years ago, Beijing Earthquake Agency says
- Local rail services were temporarily suspended after early morning quake, but were returning to normal after lunch
