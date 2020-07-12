Emergency workers attend the scene of a fatal bus crash in Anshan, Guizhou province, on Tuesday. Photo: WeiboEmergency workers attend the scene of a fatal bus crash in Anshan, Guizhou province, on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Fatal China bus crash a deliberate act of revenge by driver, police say

  • Driver drove vehicle off road and into reservoir after seeing his former home demolished to make way for redevelopment, public security officials say
  • In all, 20 passengers killed and 15 others injured in incident
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Jul, 2020

