Emergency workers attend the scene of a fatal bus crash in Anshan, Guizhou province, on Tuesday. Photo: Weibo
Fatal China bus crash a deliberate act of revenge by driver, police say
- Driver drove vehicle off road and into reservoir after seeing his former home demolished to make way for redevelopment, public security officials say
- In all, 20 passengers killed and 15 others injured in incident
Topic | Crime in China
