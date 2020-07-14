The decision could affect a million international students. Photo: Xinhua
Harvard and MIT seek injunction to block ICE bar on foreign students living in the US
- US District Court in Boston set to rule on universities’ challenge to order banning students taking online-only classes from staying in America
- Around 60 other colleges have backed the case, which could affect around 1 million foreign students, including hundreds of thousands from China
Topic | US immigration
