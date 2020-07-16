People around the world have to get used to living with Covid-19, experts say. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: no easy way out, even with a vaccine, experts say
- People ‘need to realise that this is truly an unprecedented virus for which there is no appropriate historical analogy’, professor of infectious diseases says
- The future will depend on how governments use strategies and tools, and how people adapt their daily lives, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People around the world have to get used to living with Covid-19, experts say. Photo: AFP