Beijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: Shutterstock
China promises help for 300,000 people hit by Yangtze River fishing ban
- Officials say they ‘empathise’ with communities left without a livelihood as a result of restrictions introduced at start of year
- More than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired to help protect river’s biodiversity and dwindling stocks, officials say
