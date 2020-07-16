Beijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: ShutterstockBeijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

China promises help for 300,000 people hit by Yangtze River fishing ban

  • Officials say they ‘empathise’ with communities left without a livelihood as a result of restrictions introduced at start of year
  • More than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired to help protect river’s biodiversity and dwindling stocks, officials say
Topic |   China economy
Viola Zhou
Viola Zhou

Updated: 5:03pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: ShutterstockBeijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing says more than 100,000 fishing boats will be retired as a result of the ban on fishing in the Yangtze River. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE