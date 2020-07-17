A spicy snacks stand at Urumqi’s grand bazaar earlier this month. The capital of northwest China's Xinjiang autonomous region went into sudden lockdown on Thursday after its first coronavirus cases in months. Photo: Xinhua
Capital of China’s Xinjiang region shuts down as coronavirus returns
- City of 3.5 million people given short notice of lockdown as flights cancelled and subway shuts down
- After 149 days the autonomous region reports one confirmed infection and three asymptomatic cases
