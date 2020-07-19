The Xiaolangdi Dam releases floodwaters in Jiyuan, Henan province on July 6. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across China. Photo: Zuma Press/DPAThe Xiaolangdi Dam releases floodwaters in Jiyuan, Henan province on July 6. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across China. Photo: Zuma Press/DPA
Global warming and illegal land reclamation add to severe floods in China

  • Worst flooding in decades has affected more than 37 million people and left 141 dead or missing
  • Climate change and developments that have reduced the size of freshwater lakes have contributed, according to experts
Echo Xie
Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Jul, 2020

