The Xiaolangdi Dam releases floodwaters in Jiyuan, Henan province on July 6. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across China. Photo: Zuma Press/DPA
Global warming and illegal land reclamation add to severe floods in China
- Worst flooding in decades has affected more than 37 million people and left 141 dead or missing
- Climate change and developments that have reduced the size of freshwater lakes have contributed, according to experts
