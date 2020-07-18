People buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: XinhuaPeople buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: Xinhua
People buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China coronavirus: confirmed cases rise to 17 in Xinjiang capital Urumqi

  • City of 3.5 million people has been in lockdown since Thursday night after first case in 150 days was reported
  • All confirmed patents and 11 asymptomatic cases now in quarantine, director of city’s disease control and prevention centre says
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 3:29pm, 18 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: XinhuaPeople buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: Xinhua
People buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE