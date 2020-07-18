People buy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi earlier this month, before the lockdown was reimposed. Photo: Xinhua
China coronavirus: confirmed cases rise to 17 in Xinjiang capital Urumqi
- City of 3.5 million people has been in lockdown since Thursday night after first case in 150 days was reported
- All confirmed patents and 11 asymptomatic cases now in quarantine, director of city’s disease control and prevention centre says
