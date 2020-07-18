A paramilitary police officer carries a young girl to safety in Wanzhou, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFEA paramilitary police officer carries a young girl to safety in Wanzhou, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A paramilitary police officer carries a young girl to safety in Wanzhou, southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Concerns grow as China braces for more heavy rains and floods

  • Reservoir water level at Three Gorges Dam on Yangtze River has risen by 12 metres in past 10 days and is nearing its maximum, Beijing says
  • Economic cost of annual floods up 11 per cent from last year at US$7.1 billion
Sidney Leng
Updated: 8:00pm, 18 Jul, 2020

