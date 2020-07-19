Hong Kong may have to pay a long-term price for its handling of Covid-19, according to a Chinese expert. Photo: Felix Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong may pay higher price than mainland cities in long term, expert says
- City’s strategy has been ‘to keep the pandemic at a low level rather than trying to achieve zero cases’, Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai’s Covid-19 clinical expert team, says
- But the approach of cities like Beijing and Urumqi ‘can help local life to return to normal within three to four weeks’, he says
Topic | Coronavirus China
