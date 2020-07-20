Brother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: ReutersBrother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: Reuters
Brother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese artist Brother Nut keeps his mouth shut for 30 days in censorship protest

  • In his latest project, the 39-year-old sealed his mouth with packing tape that read ‘404’ – the error code for a webpage not found
  • China has faced a barrage of criticism over its handling of the virus that emerged in Wuhan late last year
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:03pm, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: ReutersBrother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: Reuters
Brother Nut poses in Shanghai with “404” across his taped mouth in a nod to the blocking of online content that is common in China for sensitive issues. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE